Facts

16:15 14.04.2021

Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

1 min read
Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

At the talks in Brussels on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the need for Russia to cease its military buildup along the borders of Ukraine, the State Department said in a statement.

"They discussed the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup along Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea," according to the press release.

"The Secretary and Secretary General agreed it was essential for NATO to continue delivering support for Ukraine," the department said.

In addition, according to the document, Blinken and Stoltenberg discussed the topic of Afghanistan, noting that since NATO collectively brought forces into this country, it is also necessary to leave it all together.

Tags: #usa #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 13.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

15:53 13.04.2021
NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

14:14 13.04.2021
Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

13:12 13.04.2021
Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

11:12 13.04.2021
Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

11:06 13.04.2021
United States determines whether sanctions against Russia can aggravate situation in eastern Ukraine – media

United States determines whether sanctions against Russia can aggravate situation in eastern Ukraine – media

09:22 13.04.2021
United States urges Russia to end military buildup, ongoing aggression along Ukraine's borders

United States urges Russia to end military buildup, ongoing aggression along Ukraine's borders

19:15 12.04.2021
Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

15:59 12.04.2021
Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

13:58 12.04.2021
Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Russia undermined capabilities of Ukrainian security services long before 2014 – Minister for Veterans Affairs

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Common civic identity of all Ukrainians to allow return of our people – Laputina

One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Cabinet approves 2020 report on govt activities – PM

Ukroboronprom ready to double production of weapons due to escalation from Russia

Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff creates unit to manage defense resources

Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Lithuania seeking ways to help Ukraine amid escalation coming from Russia – President

Cabinet allocates UAH 9.9 mln of one-time assistance to victims' families, disabled ATO participants

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD