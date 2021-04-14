Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

At the talks in Brussels on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the need for Russia to cease its military buildup along the borders of Ukraine, the State Department said in a statement.

"They discussed the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup along Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea," according to the press release.

"The Secretary and Secretary General agreed it was essential for NATO to continue delivering support for Ukraine," the department said.

In addition, according to the document, Blinken and Stoltenberg discussed the topic of Afghanistan, noting that since NATO collectively brought forces into this country, it is also necessary to leave it all together.