Lithuania seeking ways to help Ukraine amid escalation coming from Russia – President

Lithuania is looking for ways to help Ukraine and ensure security in the region amid escalating tensions on the Ukrainian borders from the Russian Federation, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

"Current situation on the eastern border of Ukraine is a huge concern. Lithuania supports strong message of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg & U.S. President Joe Biden to Russia - immediate de-escalation of the situation is a must. Lithuania seeks for measures to help Ukraine & ensure security in the region," Nauseda wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.