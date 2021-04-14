Facts

11:27 14.04.2021

One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

In Donbas, over the past day, a Ukrainian serviceman has been reported as killed in action (KIA), another three wounded in action (WIA), amid five attacks from the Russia-led forces. Since Wednesday midnight, the enemy has opened fire on Ukrainian positions twice, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

The press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said that one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and another three sustained injuries in Donbas over the past day, and five attacks were observed over that period.

According to the JFO staff, the attacks were launched in the vicinity of Pivdenne, Zaitseve, Katerynivka, Pervomaisk, and Svitlodarsk.

The Ukrainian army returned fire, the JFO staff said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:15 13.04.2021
Armed Forces soldier killed in grenade explosion in Donbas, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Armed Forces soldier killed in grenade explosion in Donbas, two more wounded – JFO HQ

18:42 12.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

12:16 09.04.2021
U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

09:41 08.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

09:21 06.04.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

11:56 03.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported since beginning of day – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported since beginning of day – JFO HQ

19:00 02.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

09:35 02.04.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas - JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas - JFO HQ

18:50 30.03.2021
No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

13:57 08.03.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Russia undermined capabilities of Ukrainian security services long before 2014 – Minister for Veterans Affairs

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Common civic identity of all Ukrainians to allow return of our people – Laputina

COVID-19 mortality tops 38,000 in Ukraine

LATEST

Cabinet approves 2020 report on govt activities – PM

Ukroboronprom ready to double production of weapons due to escalation from Russia

Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff creates unit to manage defense resources

Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Lithuania seeking ways to help Ukraine amid escalation coming from Russia – President

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD