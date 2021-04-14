One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

In Donbas, over the past day, a Ukrainian serviceman has been reported as killed in action (KIA), another three wounded in action (WIA), amid five attacks from the Russia-led forces. Since Wednesday midnight, the enemy has opened fire on Ukrainian positions twice, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

According to the JFO staff, the attacks were launched in the vicinity of Pivdenne, Zaitseve, Katerynivka, Pervomaisk, and Svitlodarsk.

The Ukrainian army returned fire, the JFO staff said.