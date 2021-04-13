Facts

18:08 13.04.2021

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels, assured him of support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

"I met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today to discuss unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We continue to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #usa #kuleba #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:02 13.04.2021
Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

14:14 13.04.2021
Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

11:12 13.04.2021
Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

11:06 13.04.2021
United States determines whether sanctions against Russia can aggravate situation in eastern Ukraine – media

United States determines whether sanctions against Russia can aggravate situation in eastern Ukraine – media

09:22 13.04.2021
United States urges Russia to end military buildup, ongoing aggression along Ukraine's borders

United States urges Russia to end military buildup, ongoing aggression along Ukraine's borders

19:15 12.04.2021
Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

12:16 09.04.2021
U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

10:08 09.04.2021
U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

15:44 06.04.2021
Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

17:47 02.04.2021
United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

LATEST

Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses possibility of supplying 5 mln doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Russia testing West with escalation in eastern Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine expects intl partners to strengthen sanctions, counter hybrid attacks from Russia – Stefanishyna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD