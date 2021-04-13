U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels, assured him of support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

"I met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today to discuss unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We continue to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.