11:06 13.04.2021

United States determines whether sanctions against Russia can aggravate situation in eastern Ukraine – media

The U.S. administration is discussing whether the impending sanctions against the Russian Federation can adversely affect the situation near the borders of Russia with Ukraine, CNN said, citing its own sources.

"Officials now are weighing how the potential new sanctions and other punishments might provoke further escalation," CNN said in the statement.

CNN recalls that last week the U.S. administration held meetings at which possible future measures against Russia were discussed. "These discussions were complicated by the fact that Russia was concentrating troops along the eastern borders of Ukraine, which also increased tensions between the Russian Federation and the United States," CNN said.

Earlier in April, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States intends to impose a package of measures in the coming weeks in response to alleged malicious actions by Russia.

These steps by the U.S. administration will be the result of a review that President Joe Biden ordered to be held on his first day in office. The analysis was carried out in four areas: alleged Russian interference in the U.S. elections, reports of awards attributed to Russia for attacks on the U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, a cyberattack on SolarWinds, and the situation with opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian officials over the Navalny situation last month, but has so far refrained from action on three other counts.

