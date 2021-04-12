Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects more support from U.S. President Joe Biden in curbing Russian aggression in Donbas, and also hopes that he will facilitate Ukraine's early accession to NATO.

"The United States is a good friend of Ukraine, but President Biden must do more, to deter Russia and help bring this conflict to an end. More weapons, more money to fight, and, crucially, more support to join NATO, the Western military alliance where an attack on one member commits all to respond. If they [the US] see Ukraine in NATO, they have to say it directly, and do it. Not words," Zelensky told CNN journalists during a working visit to Donbas on April 8 and 9.

As the CNN journalist said, "The chances of that are slim, amid concerns that moving Ukraine closer to NATO membership would provoke Moscow, possibly fueling a broader conflict."

As reported, on April 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance is the only way to end the war in Donbas.

At the same time, Russia's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine's accession to NATO would aggravate the security situation in Donbas.