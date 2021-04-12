Facts

18:42 12.04.2021

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

2 min read
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire nine times from the beginning of the day, a Ukrainian soldier received a bullet wound incompatible with life, the JFO press center said.

"Since the beginning of the day, nine violations of the ceasefire by the Russian armed formations have been recorded, of which seven attacks were directed at the positions of Ukrainian defenders and two remote mining with POM-2 mines. In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, not far from the settlement of Shumy, the Russian occupation troops opened fire from 82-caliber mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the JFO said on its Facebook page.

The enemy fired towards the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Zaitseve, and from small arms near the village of Pivdenne.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, not far from the settlement of Pisky, the enemy opened fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

"As a result of the targeted shelling of the positions of our units by the Russian armed formations, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a bullet wound incompatible with life. The command expresses sincere and deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased defender," the JFO headquarters said.

The actions of the Russian-occupation forces were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:16 09.04.2021
U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

09:41 08.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

09:21 06.04.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

11:56 03.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported since beginning of day – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported since beginning of day – JFO HQ

19:00 02.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

09:35 02.04.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas - JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas - JFO HQ

18:50 30.03.2021
No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

13:57 08.03.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

12:03 08.03.2021
British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

12:03 06.03.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

Zelensky requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

Ukraine sees 7,856 new cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 5,355 recoveries

LATEST

Digital Bank NEOBANK for Business Launches in Beta Mode

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

Israeli doctor advises Ukrainian authorities to impose total lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

Ukraine initiates new meeting in OSCE due to increase in military presence of Russia

Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD