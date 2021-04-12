Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire nine times from the beginning of the day, a Ukrainian soldier received a bullet wound incompatible with life, the JFO press center said.

"Since the beginning of the day, nine violations of the ceasefire by the Russian armed formations have been recorded, of which seven attacks were directed at the positions of Ukrainian defenders and two remote mining with POM-2 mines. In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, not far from the settlement of Shumy, the Russian occupation troops opened fire from 82-caliber mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the JFO said on its Facebook page.

The enemy fired towards the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Zaitseve, and from small arms near the village of Pivdenne.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, not far from the settlement of Pisky, the enemy opened fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

"As a result of the targeted shelling of the positions of our units by the Russian armed formations, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a bullet wound incompatible with life. The command expresses sincere and deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased defender," the JFO headquarters said.

The actions of the Russian-occupation forces were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.