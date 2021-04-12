Facts

11:17 12.04.2021

Ukraine receives strong signal of solidarity from intl partners amid escalation coming from Russia – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine receives strong signal of solidarity from intl partners amid escalation coming from Russia – MFA

More and more countries have resolutely declared their support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine against the background of the escalation of the situation on the part of the Russian Federation, said Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He said on his Facebook page on Sunday that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had 16 telephone conversations during 11 days with the heads of the foreign ministries of Great Britain, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Canada, Latvia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia, U.S., France, Sweden, as well as the EU High Representative and the OSCE Secretary General.

"The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Foreign Ministry have firmly declared their solidarity with Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General during a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine stressed that the Alliance remains committed to partnership with Ukraine and supports our country. The President of Turkey announced his support for Ukraine yesterday during a meeting with the head of the Ukrainian state. Thanks to all our partners for this manifestation of solidarity!" Nikolenko wrote.

Tags: #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:58 12.04.2021
Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

14:56 02.04.2021
MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

17:53 26.03.2021
Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

13:44 26.03.2021
MFA introduces title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine

MFA introduces title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine

10:23 23.03.2021
MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

15:51 20.03.2021
Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

09:36 15.03.2021
MFA states Demchenko was not involved in preparation of Kharkiv agreements

MFA states Demchenko was not involved in preparation of Kharkiv agreements

13:31 10.03.2021
MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

11:04 10.03.2021
MFA calls on Israeli Ambassador to put discussions on preserving national memory to historians aside

MFA calls on Israeli Ambassador to put discussions on preserving national memory to historians aside

18:33 09.03.2021
Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

Zelensky requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

LATEST

Digital Bank NEOBANK for Business Launches in Beta Mode

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Israeli doctor advises Ukrainian authorities to impose total lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

Ukraine initiates new meeting in OSCE due to increase in military presence of Russia

Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD