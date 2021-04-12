Ukraine receives strong signal of solidarity from intl partners amid escalation coming from Russia – MFA

More and more countries have resolutely declared their support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine against the background of the escalation of the situation on the part of the Russian Federation, said Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He said on his Facebook page on Sunday that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had 16 telephone conversations during 11 days with the heads of the foreign ministries of Great Britain, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Canada, Latvia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia, U.S., France, Sweden, as well as the EU High Representative and the OSCE Secretary General.

"The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Foreign Ministry have firmly declared their solidarity with Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General during a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine stressed that the Alliance remains committed to partnership with Ukraine and supports our country. The President of Turkey announced his support for Ukraine yesterday during a meeting with the head of the Ukrainian state. Thanks to all our partners for this manifestation of solidarity!" Nikolenko wrote.