An-26 plane that crashed in Kharkiv region likely 'snagged its wing on the ground' - Ukrainian defense minister

The Antonov An-26 plane which crashed in Kharkiv region had likely snagged a wing on the ground, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said.

"According to a preliminary analysis, the plan likely snagged its wing on the ground," the Defense Ministry press service cited Taran as saying.