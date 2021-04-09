Facts

17:00 09.04.2021

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

1 min read
Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to Turkey on April 10, the president's press service has said.

"The head of state will meet with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the website of the head of state said.

The ninth meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held under the co-chairmanship of the presidents of the two states.

In addition, a number of bilateral documents are planned to be signed during the visit.

Tags: #zelensky #turkey
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:57 09.04.2021
KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

10:41 09.04.2021
President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

09:49 09.04.2021
Joint Ukrainian-Turkish bus production planned to be created in Kharkiv – city council secretary

Joint Ukrainian-Turkish bus production planned to be created in Kharkiv – city council secretary

09:24 09.04.2021
Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

17:58 08.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

11:27 08.04.2021
Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

19:48 07.04.2021
Zelensky plans to visit Donbas on April 8 – source

Zelensky plans to visit Donbas on April 8 – source

13:04 06.04.2021
Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

09:39 06.04.2021
Zelensky urges British PM to increase pressure of sanctions on Russia, strengthen presence in Donbas

Zelensky urges British PM to increase pressure of sanctions on Russia, strengthen presence in Donbas

13:56 05.04.2021
Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

Russia trying to discredit Ukraine in intl arena, sow panic among residents of temporarily occupied territories – Khomchak

LATEST

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

Russia trying to discredit Ukraine in intl arena, sow panic among residents of temporarily occupied territories – Khomchak

If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

Batkivschyna starts organizing referendums on five issues, incl. sale of agricultural land

Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

Ukrainian MFA, Defense Ministry tell foreign ambassadors about escalation of situation in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD