Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to Turkey on April 10, the president's press service has said.

"The head of state will meet with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the website of the head of state said.

The ninth meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held under the co-chairmanship of the presidents of the two states.

In addition, a number of bilateral documents are planned to be signed during the visit.