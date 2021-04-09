Facts

15:19 09.04.2021

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

1 min read
The next meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will not take place on Friday, April 9, a source in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has said.

"There will be no meeting today," the source said, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, April 9.

As reported, during the previous meeting on April 2, the NSDC imposed personal sanctions against top ten Ukrainian smugglers. Also, more than 100 employees of regional departments of the State Customs Service of Ukraine were dismissed, including 17 heads of customs and customs posts. In addition, the meeting discussed the issue of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Tags: #nsdc
