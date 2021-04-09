OSCE SMM unable to determine type of ammunition which killed 5-year-old boy in occupied village of Oleksandrivske

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) was unable to determine the type of ammunition that caused the explosion due to which on April 2, a 5-year-old boy died in the village of Oleksandrivske, temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government, which is located 47 km north-east of Donetsk and 14 km to south of the contact line.

The SMM was unable to identify the type of ammunition that caused the crater. It assessed all of the above damage as recent and likely caused by shrapnel, the OSCE SMM said in its April 7 report.

The document states that on 7 April in Yenakiyevo, the boy's parents showed the SMM a medical certificate stating that the boy died on 2 April due to trauma from an explosion and multiple shrapnel wounds.

The SMM also paid visit to the house which the boy used to visit. It is noted that the observers saw a crater there, numerous holes in the main gate and a wooden shed, in two metal water tanks and in a wooden fence surrounding the garden. Numerous holes were found in the walls of the house and the entrance metal door, broken windows, a hole in the ceiling of the kitchen and in the living room.

The boy's grandmother also told the SMM that he was injured in the explosion.

As reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied information disseminated by the Russian media about the death of a child in a part of Donetsk region not controlled by the Ukrainian government, allegedly as a result of an alleged strike by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Oleksandrivske. "Stopfake denied this fake. Witnesses announced an accident: the child died from a mine explosion, which he found in the garage. Moreover, Oleksandrivske is located at a distance of 30 km from the Ukrainian positions. Not a single UAV will simply be able to fly there," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.