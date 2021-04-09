WHO starts supplying 20 lung ventilators to Ukraine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has begun supplying 20 artificial lung ventilation devices to Ukraine, funded by the European Union.

According to a press release from the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the equipment will be delivered to Kyiv, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne and Cherkasy regions in the next two weeks. The first device has already been handed over to Uman city hospital (Cherkasy region).

The total cost of equipment, spare parts and consumables, as well as installation services, personnel training, additional warranty and preventive maintenance is EUR 899,000.