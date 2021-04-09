President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

The President's Office plans to hold a trilateral conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said.

"Now we are also planning a trilateral conversation: Zelensky, Macron and Merkel. Now the question is only in the schedules," Zhovkva said in an interview with LB.ua, published on Friday morning.

He also stressed that as soon as there was an aggravation in Donbas, Ukraine immediately asked to hold talks with all three representatives of the Normandy Four, but the Kremlin refused. "Now, as I said, we are planning a conversation with the leaders of Germany and France," Zhovkva noted.

Also, the deputy head of the President's Office added that the Minsk and Normandy formats cannot be called blocked, since meetings are held at the level of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), advisers to the leaders of the countries.

"However, it seems that the Russian Federation is deliberately transferring these negotiations into an unconstructive channel. Probably, it does not need them," Zhovkva said.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the exacerbation of the situation in Donbas via a videoconference late in the evening on March 30. Macron and Merkel called on Russia to commit itself to stabilizing the ceasefire in Donbas.