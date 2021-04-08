Facts

09:41 08.04.2021

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of this day, Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian has sustained injuries that are incompatible with life, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"As of 07:00 on April 8, five violations of the ceasefire were recorded by Russian-occupation forces, four of which were at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders and one shelling of civilian infrastructure. Thus, not far from the settlements of Pisky and Vodiane, on the Azov Sea, the enemy opened fire from a 122-caliber artillery installation, 82-caliber mortars and small arms. As a result of enemy fire, a soldier from the Joint Forces has sustained injuries that are incompatible with life," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The headquarters said that over the past day, April 7, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire seven times in the JFO area.

"Over the past day, on April 7, seven violations of the ceasefire by the Russian armed formations were recorded. All of them were committed in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force. In particular, not far from the villages of Pisky and Opytne, Russian-occuaption forces opened fire from mortars of 82 and 120 caliber, and near the settlements of Hnutove, Shyrokine, Talakivka and Vodiane, in the Azov region, the enemy used grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. As a result of the shelling, one member of the Joint Forces was wounded by shrapnel. The soldier was promptly provided with first aid, and he was taken to a hospital," the JFO headquarters said.

Interfax-Ukraine
