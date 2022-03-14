Economy

20:52 14.03.2022

Pfizer to continue humanitarian supplies of medicines to Russia, all profits of Russian branch to be directed to humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer will continue humanitarian supplies of medicines to the Russian Federation, all the profits of the Russian branch will be directed to humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"Pfizer will immediately donate all profits of our Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. This will be in addition to all other recently announced donations from Pfizer to Ukraine. In addition, we will no longer initiate new clinical trials in Russia and will cease enrollment of new patients in our ongoing clinical trials in the country," Pfizer said on its website on Monday.

The company also clarified that it will transfer all current clinical trials to alternative sites outside the Russian Federation, but will continue to provide the necessary medicines to patients already included in clinical trials.

"While Pfizer does not own or operate any manufacturing sites in Russia, we will terminate all planned investments with local suppliers to increase manufacturing capacity in the country," the company said.

At the same time, the company notes that the voluntary suspension of drug supplies to the Russian Federation "would be a direct violation of the fundamental principle of patient priority."

Tags: #war #pfizer #reaction
Interfax-Ukraine
