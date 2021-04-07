Facts

19:03 07.04.2021

Iran tells Ukraine nothing about officials charged in case of downed UIA plane – Enin

The Ukrainian side does not know the names of Iranian officials who were charged in the case of the downing of a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in January 2020, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said.

"The Ukrainian side does not know a single specific name of these ten persons who seem to be charged. The Iranian side has not given us any details until that time. Therefore, we cannot know whether these are really those persons who are involved in this crash or not," Enin said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel on Wednesday.

The deputy minister recalled the repeated "information leaks" in the Iranian mass media, which were not subsequently confirmed. "We have repeatedly called on the Iranian side for greater transparency, both in the direction of technical investigation and criminal prosecution of persons involved in the downing of Boeing," he said.

Enin said the technical investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian plane was conducted mainly in order to justify the actions of the Iranian side. None of the factual comments from the Ukrainian side were taken into account in this technical report, he said.

"The Iranian side, in fact, did not provide any specific answer to our pretrial investigation agencies and the General Prosecutor's Office regarding the circumstances of the criminal proceedings investigation. Our negotiation process, despite certain positive promises, also did not have any progress in the direction of deepening, due to the fact that these promises remain solely in words. The matter, to our great regret, is not moving forward," Enin said.

