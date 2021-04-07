Facts

11:23 07.04.2021

Damage to memorial sign at burial site of Khan Kubrat won't affect relations between Ukraine, Bulgaria – MFA

Damage to memorial sign at burial site of Khan Kubrat won't affect relations between Ukraine, Bulgaria – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the act of vandalism against the memorial sign at the burial place of Khan Kubrat in the village of Mala Pereshchepyna, Poltava region, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Wednesday.

"Law enforcement agencies have already begun an investigation to promptly disclose this crime and punish those responsible for the act of vandalism. This provocation will not affect the development of friendly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria, and the memorial sign itself must be restored as soon as possible," the message says.

Earlier, several Poltava media outlets reported that in the village of Mala Pereshchepyna, unknown persons dug and knocked down a memorial sign to the Bulgarian Khan Kubrat, whose grave was found in 1912.

