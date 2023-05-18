Zelenskyy proposes to create memorial to honor victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

While speaking at an event to mark the 79th anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to create a memorial to honor the deportation victims.

"History is not just events, but also places where people's hearts stop when they touch the tragic moments of history. The Crimean Tatar people deserve such a full-fledged central memorial that would remind of the crime that was committed against them, of the victims of deportation and of the strength of the people that survived," the head of state said.

He also addressed the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Jemilev, with the proposal to develop a concept and selection place for the monument together.

"Mr. Mustafa, I suggest that we work with you on such a proposal. To have such a place. I think the people deserved it over 80 years," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that the creation of the memorial would be very important to the entire Ukraine.