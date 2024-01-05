Facts

13:21 05.01.2024

Lviv announces competition for design of Memorial complex of war graves of Heroes of Ukraine

The Executive Committee of Lviv City Council has announced an all-Ukrainian open competition for a design proposal for a Memorial complex of military graves of Heroes of Ukraine, mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, said on his Telegram channel.

"A memorial dedicated to the memory of Ukrainian Heroes will be created at Lychakiv cemetery. We must preserve this memory for future generations," Sadovy wrote.

According to him, the competition begins today, January 5, and bids can be sent until March 18 of this year.

According to the decision of the executive committee, the results of the architectural competition will be announced in early April this year.

Currently, the dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are buried in Lviv on the Field of Mars (Marsove Pole).

