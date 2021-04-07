Facts

09:17 07.04.2021

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed in Donbas, 14 attacks were recorded over the past day on Tuesday, April 6, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on April 6, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 14 times. As a result of enemy shelling attacks, one Ukrainian soldier received injuries incompatible with life. In addition, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, another soldier was killed as a result of a detonation on an unknown explosive device," the JFO staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Wednesday.

