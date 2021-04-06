Facts

14:36 06.04.2021

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general


Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

All criminal proceedings in which the name of MP, leader of the All-Ukrainian public movement "Ukrainian Choice – the Right of the People" Viktor Medvedchuk appears, will be brought to their logical conclusion, and if there are grounds, suspicions will be prepared, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said.

"We have many proceedings in which this name appears [...] they will find their logical continuation, completion. To date, materials that would have been suspicion projects have not been submitted to me," Venediktova told Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question of whether there are any prepared suspicions after the active investigative actions of the SBU in the cases in which Medvedchuk is involved.

According to her, the investigation is actively working in various directions.

"In particular, on the network of fuel stations, on the facts of the possible illegal movement of oil products from Russia outside customs control and on tax evasion. Also on the activities of the Ukrainian Choice, where three members of the public movement have already been informed about suspicion of assistance in the occupation of Crimea," Venediktova said.

She said: "We will see what materials will be collected by the investigation in all industries, we will assess the quality of these materials, their validity, and then the issue of the project of suspicion will be raised."

Tags: #prosecutor_general #medvedchuk #venediktova
Interfax-Ukraine
