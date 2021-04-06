Facts

11:13 06.04.2021

Ukraine's Embassy in Latvia announces campaign by pro-Russian forces to discredit Ukrainian Ambassador and Embassy

Pro-Russian forces have launched a campaign to discredit the Ukrainian ambassador and the embassy in Latvia due to the principled position of Ambassador Oleksandr Mischenko to expose the criminal activities of the so-called Ukrainian organization "Association of Ukrainian Societies in Latvia" against Ukraine.

"According to the embassy, due to the principled position of Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia O. Mischenko on exposing the criminal activities against Ukraine of the so-called Ukrainian organization, and in fact puppets in the hands of the Kremlin – the Association of Ukrainian Societies in Latvia, pro-Russian forces have launched a campaign to discredit the Ambassador of Ukraine and the embassy by compiling and falsifying the statements of the Ukrainian ambassador from open sources, interviews and the like," the Ukrainian embassy in Latvia said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

In particular, the video materials of the 40-minute interview of Ambassador of Ukraine Mischenko for "Radio Baltkom" dated April 30, 2019 are used.

"The appearance of such materials once again testifies to the anti-Ukrainian essence of the so-called Ukrainian organization 'Association of Ukrainian Societies in Latvia,' which actually works in the interests of the aggressor country Russia," the Ukrainian embassy said.

Tags: #ambassador #latvia #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
