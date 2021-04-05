Powers of architectural and construction control to be transferred to communities – minister

The powers of architectural and construction control will be transferred to local authorities by the end of 2021, Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"My mission as minister of communities and territories development is to transfer powers to the communities. The deadline will be determined by law [on the reform of the system of architectural and construction control]. The beginning of a new budget year would be perfect so that communities have the opportunity to prepare for the high-quality performance of their powers," Chernyshov said.