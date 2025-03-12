Facts

17:48 12.03.2025

State does not have separate policies or programs for Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

2 min read
Encouraging the return of Ukrainians from abroad is not the main policy of the Ministry of National Unity, says Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

"Encouraging the return of Ukrainians from abroad is not the main policy of the Ministry of National Unity. The key policy is the involvement of Ukrainians who are abroad and the involvement of Ukrainians who are in Ukraine," Chernyshov told journalists on Wednesday in Kyiv.

He emphasized that the state does not have separate policies or economic programs for Ukrainians abroad and within the country.

"When someone says that Ukrainians abroad will have special conditions, it is incorrect, thereby we create a problem for ourselves. I will definitely never agree to this and will not propose it," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Chernyshov also stated that the main message that the department wants to promote is that Ukrainians are one family, regardless of their place of residence.

In addition, he stated that the ministry does not count on state funding for its activities.

"There is no money for a new ministry. If we wait, nothing will happen. We are working with donors. We have about a dozen international organizations that will finance the programs of the Ministry of National Unity," the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

Tags: #chernyshov

