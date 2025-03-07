Ministry of National Unity agrees with UNHCR on cooperation in supporting Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

The Ministry of National Unity and the UN Refugee Agency in Ukraine have agreed on cooperation in supporting Ukrainians abroad and their integration into communities of temporary residence, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov reported.

"Today, we have agreed with the UN Refugee Agency in Ukraine on cooperation in supporting Ukrainians abroad, their integration into communities of temporary residence, and most importantly, on working to preserve their connection with the Motherland," Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, this concerns cooperation in the following areas: development of the Unity Hubs network in EU countries; launch of digital platforms for our citizens who are abroad; collection and analysis of data on the situation of Ukrainians who were forcibly displaced both abroad and within the country.

"The agreement was consolidated by signing a framework agreement with the representative of UNHCR Ukraine, Karolina Lindholm Billing. I thank international partners for their trust and shared vision of the future," he added.