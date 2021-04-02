U.S. Dept. of State shares Pentagon's concern over escalating tensions in Donbas

The U.S. Department of State, following the Pentagon, announced its concern over reports of an escalation of tensions on the contact line in Donbas, the U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing on Thursday.

"And we're absolutely concerned by recent escalations of Russian aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine, including violations of the July 2020 ceasefire that led to the deaths of four Ukrainian soldiers on March 26th and injuries to others," Price said.

He added that Washington is aware of Ukrainian military reports concerning Russian troop movements in – on Ukraine's borders. Price noted that Russia needs to refrain from aggressive actions and should not intimidate Ukraine.

One of the journalists asked if the U.S. Department of State considers the movement of Russian troops on the territory of their own country to be aggressive actions. In response, Price repeated several times that Washington is concerned over the escalation of tensions in Donbas.

A day earlier, the Pentagon also expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in Donbas.

As reported, four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed and two were injured as a result of shelling attacks in the area of the village of Shumy of Toretsky Town Council of Donetsk region on March 26. After that, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to the international community to condemn the escalation of the conflict in Donbas by Russia.