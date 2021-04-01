Facts

14:32 01.04.2021

SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

2 min read
SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed a scheme for the export of logs illegally felled in Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions, the organizers of which have exported almost UAH 15 million worth of Carpathian spruce abroad during 2020-2021, the SBU press service reported on Thursday.

"According to the latest information, the scheme was organized by entrepreneurs from Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions. Every month, merchants sent 8-10 trucks with logs for export.

"The dealers used the mechanism of reusing logs consignment notes. A number of affiliated entrepreneurs bought up the used documentation and resold it for reuse. On the basis of these invoices, exporters legalized the illegally felled wood and received a certificate of wood origin, which was necessary for selling it abroad," the SBU said.

They said that SBU case officers detained two trucks with illegal cargo at the border.

"Law enforcement officers conducted 14 searches at the addresses of illegal production facilities and felling sites in Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions. Lumber with accompanying fake documents, round timber without appropriate documents, financial, economic and accounting papers proving the transaction were seized," the law enforcement officers said.

They said that the investigation of criminal proceedings on the grounds of committing crimes under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 209, Article 246, Parts 1, 3 of Article 358 (aiding in the legalization of criminally obtained property; illegal cutting or illegal transportation, storage, sale of forests; forgery of documents, stamps, seals or letterheads, and sale or use of forged documents) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is under way.

Tags: #carpathian #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 01.04.2021
Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

17:01 31.03.2021
Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

12:41 30.03.2021
SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

16:23 26.03.2021
SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

12:52 26.03.2021
Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

17:55 25.03.2021
Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

11:15 24.03.2021
SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

17:35 16.03.2021
SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

19:06 12.03.2021
SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

18:32 12.03.2021
SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

LATEST

Ukraine and Israel may start joint production of defense products - The Embassy

Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Bees Airline launches regular flights from Kyiv to Georgia, Armenia, from Odesa to Armenia in April-June

Kyiv sends note to Russia's Foreign Ministry due to provocations near Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD