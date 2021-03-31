Facts

18:37 31.03.2021

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence and the first Crimean Platform summit.

"Grateful to Kersti Kaljulaid for supporting European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine. We are waiting for you at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence and at the first Crimean Platform summit. I wish you and the Estonian people to overcome COVID-19 as soon as possible," Zelensky wrote on the Twitter page on Wednesday.

