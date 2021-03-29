Buhrov on possible corruption in Kyiv's Shevchenko National University: Law enforcement agencies must fight this, we must prevent

Newly elected rector of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Volodymyr Buhrov says that the university is working to prevent corruption.

"The law enforcement agencies must fight this, and we must prevent and not allow it. This is my principled position ... The university has no law enforcement functions, we cannot establish the truth, but we can prevent," Buhrov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In particular, according to him, the university has a constant monitoring of sessions, there is a telephone "hot line" and a postal address, and from time to time specialists from the administration attend exams and tests at faculties.

"To say that I am 100% sure that there are no negative phenomena, perhaps it would be an exaggeration. But we are doing everything that can be done rationally and legally in this situation," he added.

As for the possible corruption during the settlement process in dormitories, Buhrov stressed that the safety mechanism is that the Settlement Commission includes students, and everyone knows who is who in the student environment. "It is clear that the best option is to have enough space, where there is a deficit, there is a possibility of abuse right away. Therefore, we must strive for the construction of a new dormitory," the elected rector stated.

When asked whether he would audit the previous activities of the university, Buhrov positively answered. "Of course, this is a normal procedure. When a new leader takes office, he must understand what he is taking: financial balances, economic balances, especially with regard to the current criminal proceedings on thermo-modernization under the Kyoto Protocol. Therefore, when I have such powers, we will conduct an audit. But this is not even from the point of view to accuse someone, but from the position that we should know the real state of affairs, because they are passing on to us," he said.