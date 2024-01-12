Ministry of Defense conducting audit of all contracts with companies that may be affiliated with Hrynkevych family – Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting an audit of all contracts with companies that may be affiliated with the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych; it has been previously established that the companies disrupted supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine under 23 contracts, Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov has said.

"Currently, the Ministry of Defense is conducting an audit of all contracts with companies that may be affiliated with the Hrynkevych family. And in general, from the first days of work, we began to audit all contracts, including those that we are now talking about. According to preliminary data, such companies have disrupted deliveries Ukrainian Armed Forces under 23 contracts. Losses, I want to emphasize, it is preliminary, exceed UAH 1.5 billion," he said during a telethon on Friday.

The deputy minister said that as a result of an analysis of contracts, it was established that, for example, contracts for the supply of military uniforms were concluded at the beginning of 2023 "according to the scheme of direct contracts and sole decision-making." For this episode, two officials who worked in the Ministry of Defense are already under investigation.

"In addition, a company affiliated with the Hrynkevych family won one lot for the supply of products to the military in two regions, this was already at an open auction in the Prozorro system. We learned that the State Bureau of Investigation seized the accounts and property of this entrepreneur, and it is already a change in the essential terms of the contract. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense submitted an official request to the SBI to confirm this information to be able to act – to terminate the contracts. We are waiting for a response from the SBI now," Klimenkov said.

He emphasized that the troops will be provided with food. The Ministry of Defense has agreed with product suppliers from other areas and they will cover the necessary needs.

Klimenkov assured that the Ministry of Defense "has been working with law enforcement agencies from the first days of the new team started to work."