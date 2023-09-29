Facts

16:33 29.09.2023

Results of Ukravtodor and Infrastructure Projects Agency audit to be known in coming weeks – Nayyem

The results of the audit of Ukravtodor and the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects of Ukraine, which began after the creation of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development, will be known in the coming weeks, Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development Mustafa Nayyem said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We initiated the audit immediately after the creation of the Agency. I am grateful to the State Audit Service of Ukraine for this work, but it is still ongoing. I have preliminary information that in many areas the audit did not show significant violations – I hope this will not cause the audits to fail. We are carefully monitoring the process, and no obstacles to inspections have been recorded in any of the Services. We are waiting for the results of the inspection in the coming weeks," Nayyem said.

He added that an audit of the financial and economic activities of the Recovery Services in the regions, an audit of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine are also being completed, and in parallel, a constant internal audit of the State Agency on procurement procedures, personnel appointments, etc. is underway.

Tags: #audit #nayyem

