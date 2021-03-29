Shevchenko University to study possibility of opening Red Building's courtyard for everyone – Buhrov

Newly elected rector of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Volodymyr Buhrov says that the university intends to study the possibility of opening the courtyard of the Red Building for everyone.

"There is such an idea. We will carefully study it," Buhrov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question whether he plans to consider opening the courtyard of the Red Building for everyone.

At the same time, he stressed that such a possibility should be considered in conjunction with the issues of the University Botanical Garden - so that there is a kind of cultural space in the city center.

"Therefore, it is necessary to discuss whether it will be in the near future, because there is the issue of preserving the historical heritage, and security issues, and other problems," Buhrov said.