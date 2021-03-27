Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

The decrees of 2013 on the appointments of Oleksandr Tupytsky and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine were canceled following an audit of the decrees of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych carried out in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"At the last meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, among other things, it was decided to audit all the decrees of President Yanukovych. Today there are first results. We are talking about two decrees of Yanukovych – of May 14 and September 17, 2013 on the appointments of Oleksandr Tupytsky and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. Both of these decrees have been canceled by me. These persons can go on a well-deserved rest," the press service said, citing Zelensky.

"If there are weeks when the NSDC meeting does not take place, this does not mean at all that persons who have harmed the state interests of Ukraine for many years can relax and sleep peacefully," the President of Ukraine said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky canceled presidential decree No. 256 of May 14, 2013 on the appointment of O. Tupytsky as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The corresponding decree on some issues of ensuring the national security of Ukraine was signed on March 27, according to the website of the head of state.

By the same decree, Zelensky canceled presidential decree No. 513 of September 17, 2013, on the appointment of O. Kasminin as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.