Facts

14:08 27.03.2021

Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

2 min read
Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

The decrees of 2013 on the appointments of Oleksandr Tupytsky and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine were canceled following an audit of the decrees of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych carried out in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"At the last meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, among other things, it was decided to audit all the decrees of President Yanukovych. Today there are first results. We are talking about two decrees of Yanukovych – of May 14 and September 17, 2013 on the appointments of Oleksandr Tupytsky and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. Both of these decrees have been canceled by me. These persons can go on a well-deserved rest," the press service said, citing Zelensky.

"If there are weeks when the NSDC meeting does not take place, this does not mean at all that persons who have harmed the state interests of Ukraine for many years can relax and sleep peacefully," the President of Ukraine said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky canceled presidential decree No. 256 of May 14, 2013 on the appointment of O. Tupytsky as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The corresponding decree on some issues of ensuring the national security of Ukraine was signed on March 27, according to the website of the head of state.

By the same decree, Zelensky canceled presidential decree No. 513 of September 17, 2013, on the appointment of O. Kasminin as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:59 27.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

11:23 27.03.2021
Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

21:11 25.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

19:58 25.03.2021
Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

14:27 25.03.2021
Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

19:36 22.03.2021
Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

18:07 22.03.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

17:08 20.03.2021
Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

12:57 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

12:37 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Chernihiv region from March 29 – Nemchinov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

LATEST

Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Chernihiv region from March 29 – Nemchinov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

Court arrests Semenchenko without right to post bail

OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD