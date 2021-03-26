Facts

12:11 26.03.2021

Meeting of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents to be held on March 29

Meeting of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents to be held on March 29

On Monday, March 29, the meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Presidents of Ukraine and Poland will be held via videoconference, the presidential press service of Ukraine said on Friday.

"The meeting will discuss the state of implementation of the agreements reached at the level of the presidents of Ukraine and the Republic of Poland, as well as a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, in particular in the security, energy and economic sectors," the President's Office said.

They said it is also planned to agree on a schedule of bilateral contacts at the highest level in 2021.

"The committee is co-chaired by Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, authorized by the President of Ukraine in the Advisory Committee, Ihor Zhovkva, and authorized by the President of the Republic of Poland on the establishment of the International Policy Bureau Krzysztof Szczerski," the office said.

