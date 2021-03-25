Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that dialogue with Russia for Ukraine is an unsafe step that could lead to the loss of state sovereignty.

"There are many in Ukraine who say that let us talk with Russia. They need to be put in their place. Since for our country this is a very unsafe step. Ukraine will cease to exist if it continues to flirt with the Russian Federation. Russia and Putin – the destruction of Ukraine," Danilov said on Thursday, March 25.

The NSDC secretary said "in Ukraine there are several scenarios of how further relations with Russia will develop, Ukraine is ready for any of them."

He also said "Ukraine is not alone, it has partners on the issue with Russia."

"We constantly communicate with them, we keep our finger on the pulse, we have an understanding of what is happening in Europe, who really is our partner, and who pretends [...] There is a clear understanding of the U.S. position [on the issue of relations between Ukraine and Russia], positions of Great Britain, Japan, which are our real partners," Danilov said.

According to Danilov, "it is worth considering the fact that since 2014 there has been a strong strengthening of the Ukrainian army."