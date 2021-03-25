Food Safety Service identifies ASF in Vinnytsia region, introduces restrictions

An outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) was discovered on the territory of Mayak farm (Vinnytsia region) and confirmed at the Vinnytsia regional state laboratory, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported.

According to the National Police of Vinnytsia region, the police, together with representatives of the State Food and Consumer Protection Service, are taking measures to eliminate and prevent the spread of the disease in this village.

The agencies introduced a 40-day quarantine in the territory of Ivanivka, Ulaniv rural communities, as well as Kalynivka and Khmilnyk urban communities.

The National Police clarified that the police control the movement of animal products in the quarantine zone.

As reported, the State Food and Consumer Protection Service in February 2021 identified ASF at a landfill near the village of Vradiyivka (Mykolaiv region) and introduced quarantine around the area of the focus of infection with a radius of 3 km.