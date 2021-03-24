Facts

11:09 24.03.2021

Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

2 min read
Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

The death of a servicewoman in Chornomorsk of Odesa region after vaccination against COVID-19, according to preliminary information from the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Southern Region, occurred as a result of acute circulatory disorders, the Ministry of Health said.

The woman was reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine on March 21. She was included in the priority group of vaccination, the woman had no contraindications to the vaccine administration, namely, allergies to any of the components of the drug. On the same day, nine more people were vaccinated from the same vial. No by-reactions have been reported in other patients after immunization.

The ministry notes that as of the morning of March 23, the woman did not express any complaints about her state of health.

A forensic medical examination was ordered to establish the exact cause of death. Its results will be additionally announced.

The Ministry of Health notes that as of March 19, more than 397 million vaccinations against COVID-19 were carried out in the world. According to the WHO, not a single death from the vaccine has been recorded.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 137,026 people have been immunized, of which 590 adverse events were registered after immunization, only three patients were under medical supervision for some time. They are all healthy now.

Tags: #death #vaccination
