French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

The French Court of Appeal has closed the so-called "DPR Centre" in Marseille, the association will be disbanded, its premises closed, and meetings of members banned, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Confirm officially: the Court of Appeal in France has closed the so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille, declared it void and illegally established. The association will be dissolved, its premises closed, and meetings of members banned. We have fought for this for a long time and won," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The minister also thanked the court for the fair decision.