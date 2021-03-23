Facts

14:20 23.03.2021

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

1 min read
French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

The French Court of Appeal has closed the so-called "DPR Centre" in Marseille, the association will be disbanded, its premises closed, and meetings of members banned, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Confirm officially: the Court of Appeal in France has closed the so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille, declared it void and illegally established. The association will be dissolved, its premises closed, and meetings of members banned. We have fought for this for a long time and won," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The minister also thanked the court for the fair decision.

Tags: #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:37 19.03.2021
Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

18:40 17.03.2021
Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

14:38 16.03.2021
EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

14:00 16.03.2021
Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

13:37 16.03.2021
Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

15:00 15.03.2021
Kuleba: New standards of work at embassies will make them even more efficient and mobile

Kuleba: New standards of work at embassies will make them even more efficient and mobile

18:33 09.03.2021
Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

11:07 05.03.2021
We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

10:49 05.03.2021
TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

16:36 04.03.2021
Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

LATEST

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

Chernihiv region authorities plan to repair road to Kachanivka and other tourist attractions in frames of Big Construction

Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

Razumkov invites delegation of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine

Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD