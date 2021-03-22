Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response decided to introduce a "red" level of epidemic danger due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Wednesday night on the territory of Kyiv and Sumy regions, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said.

"The state commission decided to introduce: from 00:00 on March 24, 2021, the 'red' level of epidemic danger of COVID-19 spread in the territory of Kyiv and Sumy regions and to impose restrictive anti-epidemic measures on the territory of Kyiv and Sumy regions, provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger," Nemchinov wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday following the meeting of the state commission.