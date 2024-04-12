Govt to focus on construction of small power generation facilities in Kharkiv, other cities while preparing for winter

The Ukrainian government, in preparation for the next heating season, will focus on the sooner construction of small power generation facilities for Kharkiv and other cities, followed by a transition to the construction of large gas turbine power plants in the medium-term perspective.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on the air of the national telethon on Friday evening.

"We will try to make urgently needed small facilities for cities like Kharkiv by the next heating season together with our partners. There are cogeneration units that are already provided by the governments of some countries. This may be the main solution for Kharkiv this season," he said.

According to deputy prime minister, a relevant action plan, which should be implemented by the beginning of winter, is currently being drawn up at the government level and in close consultation with local authorities.

"If we talk about a more medium-term perspective, large gas turbine power plants with high efficiency are exactly our future. We need several gigawatts of such capacity throughout the country," Kubrakov said.

He also noted that projects for the construction of gas turbine units are quite attractive for investors due, among other things, to their high efficiency and low cost of electricity generation.

"I hope that the export and credit agencies of the countries that produce such equipment – the United States, Germany, Japan – will be able to provide us with financing for the equipment of their manufacturers and we will be able to implement this plan," the deputy prime minister said.

As reported, as a result of massive enemy attacks on Ukraine, currently, more than 85% of the thermal generation capacities and around 50% of the hydroelectric generation capacities have been destroyed.

According to former Energy Minister of Ukraine Olha Buslavets, in May of this year the electricity shortage in Ukraine could reach about 3 GW.