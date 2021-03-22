Facts

17:48 22.03.2021

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

1 min read
Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

The operation of public transport in Kyiv will not be suspended amid the restrictive measures, but will be carried out with strict observance of sanitary standards, first Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for the operation of transport in regions with a 'red' level of epidemic danger. The government has given authority to regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response to independently decide on quarantine restrictions regarding the operation of public transport," Povoroznyk wrote on Facebook.

He informed that at a meeting of the Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response, Kyiv City State Administration on Monday decided not to stop the capital's public transport, both ground and subway. At the same time, public transport will run with no more than 50% occupancy of the seats provided for by the technical characteristics of the vehicle and specified in the registration documents for such a vehicle.

"I emphasize the need for passengers to strictly observe anti-epidemic rules – mask regime and social distance," Povoroznyk said.

Tags: #transport #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:29 22.03.2021
Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

12:27 22.03.2021
Cabinet intends to transfer powers to local authorities on transport operation in 'red' zones – source

Cabinet intends to transfer powers to local authorities on transport operation in 'red' zones – source

16:19 20.03.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

12:20 18.03.2021
Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

11:54 18.03.2021
STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

14:55 17.03.2021
Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

15:34 16.03.2021
Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

14:42 08.03.2021
Women's march being held in Kyiv demanding ratification of Istanbul Convention

Women's march being held in Kyiv demanding ratification of Istanbul Convention

15:45 26.02.2021
EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

16:21 12.02.2021
Man killed in explosion on playground in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – police

Man killed in explosion on playground in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

Decisions on transport restrictions in 'red' zones to be independently taken by regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response – minister

Cabinet intends to transfer powers to local authorities on transport operation in 'red' zones – source

LATEST

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Arestovych: Kozak, in letter to advisers to Normandy Four leaders, suggests holding direct negotiations between Ukraine, ORDLO

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

President's Office plans to create special fund to pay compensations for possible consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for safe delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by conflict

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD