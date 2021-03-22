Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

The operation of public transport in Kyiv will not be suspended amid the restrictive measures, but will be carried out with strict observance of sanitary standards, first Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for the operation of transport in regions with a 'red' level of epidemic danger. The government has given authority to regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response to independently decide on quarantine restrictions regarding the operation of public transport," Povoroznyk wrote on Facebook.

He informed that at a meeting of the Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response, Kyiv City State Administration on Monday decided not to stop the capital's public transport, both ground and subway. At the same time, public transport will run with no more than 50% occupancy of the seats provided for by the technical characteristics of the vehicle and specified in the registration documents for such a vehicle.

"I emphasize the need for passengers to strictly observe anti-epidemic rules – mask regime and social distance," Povoroznyk said.