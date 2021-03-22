Facts

15:22 22.03.2021

Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

2 min read
Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia hopes that the support of the U.S. Congress in Ukraine, including in the military sphere and the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation, will continue.

"We are grateful to our partners from the United States for the bipartisan support of the policy of our country and the actions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Now we are actively communicating ... developing materials in the field of military support for Ukraine from the United States, combating corruption and strengthening the sanctions policy against the Russian Federation," the Servant of the People quoted Arakhamia on the party website as saying.

The Servant of the People told Interfax-Ukraine that during Arakhamia's online meetings with representatives of the U.S. Congress last week, an updated Act in Support of Ukraine's Security was presented.

"It provides for monetary aid and strategic support. In particular, we are talking about permission for military financing of Ukraine in the amount of up to $300 million per year. The document also proposes to appoint a special envoy for Ukraine, who will become a liaison with the United States at the negotiations in the Normandy format," the website of the party notes.

According to Arakhamia, the United States' support for Ukraine's security is a logical step in a set of measures to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

He also announced an agreement that online meetings with U.S. congressmen and senators will become permanent and may already take place in the coming weeks.

Tags: #usa #arakhamia
