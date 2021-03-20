Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to enact the decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the creation of the Center for Countering Disinformation of March 11, the presidential press service reported.

"In accordance with the Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I decree to enact the decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council on the creation of the Center for Countering Disinformation of March 11, 2021," the press service quoted the president's decree as saying.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has been charged with monitoring the implementation of the decision.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.