Facts

12:29 20.03.2021

Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

1 min read
Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak has suggested a new procedure of talks of political advisors to the Normandy Four leaders based on the principle of equality of all participants in the process.

Kozak sent letters to his Ukrainian, French and German counterpart and stated in it that "one of the reasons, albeit not a definitive one, of the absence of any progress in achieving practical results in the exhausting Normandy format talks is that they are improperly organized," a source in the Russian delegation told Interfax.

"Given that all participants in the Normandy format are equal, it would be appropriate to use the principle of rotation of chairpersons, extensively used in the international diplomatic practice, to ensure that each of four participants performs these duties by turn. I am convinced that this approach will allow empirically determining the most efficient mechanisms of organizing talks while reducing time to hold them," according to the text of the letter seen by Interfax.

At present, Germany and France preside on a turn basis at online meetings of the political advisors to the Normandy Four leaders.

Tags: #normandy_format #kozak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:23 19.03.2021
Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

09:44 11.03.2021
Observing ceasefire is key point for advancing talks in Normandy, Minsk formats – Yermak

Observing ceasefire is key point for advancing talks in Normandy, Minsk formats – Yermak

09:27 10.03.2021
We wait for Russia's reaction to peace plan for resolving conflict in Donbas - Yermak

We wait for Russia's reaction to peace plan for resolving conflict in Donbas - Yermak

11:52 09.03.2021
Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

13:55 05.03.2021
U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

10:04 25.02.2021
Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

08:59 28.01.2021
Meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders held, agreed to continue consultations - presidential press service

Meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders held, agreed to continue consultations - presidential press service

16:31 27.01.2021
Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

15:49 22.01.2021
Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

18:58 20.01.2021
Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

Ukraine imposes most severe sanctions against 19 subsoil companies from Golden Derrick case

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

LATEST

Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Local authorities should develop measures to support citizens, businesses during lockdown - Zelensky

Gerashchenko speaks about organ transplant system development in Ukraine

Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Ukraine records 15,292 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Stepanov

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD