Kozak suggests new procedure of talks of political advisors to Normandy Four leaders

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak has suggested a new procedure of talks of political advisors to the Normandy Four leaders based on the principle of equality of all participants in the process.

Kozak sent letters to his Ukrainian, French and German counterpart and stated in it that "one of the reasons, albeit not a definitive one, of the absence of any progress in achieving practical results in the exhausting Normandy format talks is that they are improperly organized," a source in the Russian delegation told Interfax.

"Given that all participants in the Normandy format are equal, it would be appropriate to use the principle of rotation of chairpersons, extensively used in the international diplomatic practice, to ensure that each of four participants performs these duties by turn. I am convinced that this approach will allow empirically determining the most efficient mechanisms of organizing talks while reducing time to hold them," according to the text of the letter seen by Interfax.

At present, Germany and France preside on a turn basis at online meetings of the political advisors to the Normandy Four leaders.