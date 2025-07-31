Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:31 31.07.2025

Ukraine's capital market needs personal investment accounts and pension savings – Univer Group head

4 min read
Ukraine's capital market needs personal investment accounts and pension savings – Univer Group head

The top priorities for developing Ukraine's capital market are the launch of personal investment accounts and a funded pension system, while market infrastructure is of secondary importance, according to Taras Kozak, founder and president of Univer Investment Group – one of the country's leading investment firms.

"Our problem isn't infrastructure – it's capital. Ukraine lacks capital, especially domestic capital. The main driver of capital market development in Ukraine is domestic money. And there are two ways to turn that into capital: personal investment accounts and a funded pension reform," Kozak said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that attempts over the past decade to legislatively introduce global best practices for personal investment accounts in Ukraine have failed. He recalled that the latest legislative proposals aimed to allow investments of up to 300 minimum monthly wages (currently UAH 2.4 million) in Ukrainian securities through such accounts, with exemption from personal income tax and the military levy – provided the money and investments remained in the accounts for over three years.

Kozak added that the draft law also includes a provision for a long-term seven-year account with no cap on the investment amount.

He identified the second main source of domestic capital as the funded pension reform. Based on annual payroll exceeding UAH 3 trillion, even a 3% contribution would yield around UAH 100 billion a year in resources – plus investment income.

"There are currently UAH 1.85 trillion in government bonds outstanding. But once businesses – like OKKO or Nova Poshta – see that such a resource exists and that some of it can be invested not just in government bonds, but also in stocks and bonds of the real economy, they'll try to create financial instruments to attract those funds," Kozak said.

He argued that the Finance Ministry is opposing personal investment accounts, citing potential revenue losses. However, there are no precise calculations of current tax revenue from individual securities investments, and the ministry itself uses tax exemptions to attract retail investment in government bonds, but not for real-sector instruments.

"The Finance Ministry has led us into a dead end. Conversations always end at 'let us think about it.' I don't have exact forecasts on how much money the accounts would bring to the market, but it's tens of billions of hryvnias per year, plus UAH 100 billion from pensions. That's $3–4 billion annually in long-term capital that would be continuously working for Ukraine's economy," he explained.

He noted that in the United States, such accounts hold more than $10 trillion – driven by tax incentives that encourage domestic investment.

Commenting on the capital amnesty proposal – suggested by OKKO Group CEO Vasyl Danyliak at a recent government-business forum, in response to the lack of a functioning stock market – Kozak voiced support. He said the idea closely resembles the concept of personal investment accounts. However, he expressed skepticism about its feasibility due to Ukraine's international obligations under the FATF to combat money laundering.

"Unless Ukraine is granted temporary relief from these requirements due to the war and reconstruction – perhaps for 5 to 10 years," he added.

Kozak lamented that Ukraine's leadership currently views the stock market as insignificant.

"They still recognize government bonds, because that's budget financing. So the National Bank and Finance Ministry are involved in that – even launching government domestic loan bonds sales through the Diia app. But everything else? They see it as ill-timed," the investment banker said.

He recalled a comment made by then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in May 2020, shortly after taking office, when he said that Ukraine's lack of a stock market was a crime.

"But apparently, even the Prime Minister's strong will wasn't enough to get it off the ground. From a capital markets development standpoint, nothing has really changed. You can blame Covid, then the war, but we're essentially still at square one," Kozak concluded.

Still, he emphasized that he believes in the potential for developing Ukraine's stock market.

"Ukrainians are naturally inclined to invest: they invest heavily abroad, they invest in government bonds. When they trust the system and know their interests are protected – they invest," he said.

"In my view, the solution lies not in developing infrastructure, but in creating these two sources: personal accounts and a funded pension system," Kozak reiterated.

Tags: #kozak

MORE ABOUT

14:30 14.01.2025
Men over 50 to be mobilized only for provision purposes – Kyiv’s Territorial Recruitment Centre

Men over 50 to be mobilized only for provision purposes – Kyiv’s Territorial Recruitment Centre

17:27 12.06.2023
SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

13:59 11.05.2022
Court seizes movable, immovable property of relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – SBI

Court seizes movable, immovable property of relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – SBI

18:42 20.08.2021
Investigation against Medvedchuk, Kozak completed, materials handed over to defense

Investigation against Medvedchuk, Kozak completed, materials handed over to defense

17:36 13.07.2021
Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

14:49 20.05.2021
Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

10:12 14.05.2021
MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

18:59 11.05.2021
MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

15:41 03.04.2021
SBI opens criminal proceeding on high treason of Medvedchuk, Kozak – MP Honcharenko

SBI opens criminal proceeding on high treason of Medvedchuk, Kozak – MP Honcharenko

10:26 26.03.2021
Families of Medvedchuk, Kozak gain control over large oil business in Russia during occupation of Crimea – media

Families of Medvedchuk, Kozak gain control over large oil business in Russia during occupation of Crimea – media

HOT NEWS

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

NBU expectedly keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

LATEST

Ukrnafta transfers UAH 5 bln in dividends to state budget for 2024

Ukreximbank provides UAH 135 mln loan to Eco-Sphere juice producer under partial state guarantee

Co-owner of NOVA group of companies Klymov joins strategic council of Diia.City United

Ukraine's National Bank to withdraw 10-kopiika coin from circulation

ARMA to halt Gulliver complex manager selection once ownership transfer, asset seizure finalized

Cygnet completes harvest of winter wheat of 2025 crop, threshes 13,800 tonnes from 1,900 ha

Ukraine reduces coffee imports by 6.1%, tea imports by 22.9% in H1 2025

Salt imports in H1 2025 decrease by 45.88%, domestic production growing

Naftogaz signs agreement with SOCAR subsidiary to purchase Azerbaijani gas

State Savings Bank and Ukreximbank receive ownership of Gulliver mall – National Assembly members

AD
AD