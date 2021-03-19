Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

Prymorsky Court of Odesa has not released from custody an activist Serhiy Sternenko, who was sentenced by the court to seven years in prison, his attorney-at-law Masi Nayyem said.

"Serhiy Sternenko was not released from custody. The judge did not dare," Nayyem wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

Earlier, on Sternenko's Facebook page, information was posted that the court, from the third time, agreed to consider a petition for the immediate release of Sternenko from custody on the basis of Article 206 of the Code of Criminal Procedure [an investigating judge is obliged to release a person deprived of liberty if a public authority or an official, in whose custody this person is, do not provide a court decision that has entered into legal force or do not prove the existence of other legal grounds for imprisoning a person].

"Now we will see if the judges of Prymorsky Court of Odesa are capable of making legal decisions, and not just ordered ones," the attoney-at-law said.