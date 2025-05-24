Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:24 24.05.2025

Yermak discusses POW swap, steps towards peace with advisers to leaders of UK, Germany, France and Italy

1 min read
On Friday, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held a telephone conversation with advisers on national security and foreign policy issues from Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy.

National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Powell; Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Günter Sautter; Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonne; and Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Fabrizio Saggio took part in the conversation.

During the conversation, Yermak informed them of today’s prisoner exchange: 390 Ukrainians have returned home, including 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.

“This was the first stage of the agreement reached in Türkiye on a 1,000-for-1,000 exchange,” says a message published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The parties also coordinated next steps aimed at compelling Russia to cease fire as a prerequisite for launching negotiations on a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

