Some 202 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 202 combat clashes have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using six missiles and dropping 130 smart bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,837 attacks, including 130 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,997 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff reported.