Invaders lose 1,130 people, 232 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,130 occupiers, 11 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 232 UAVs, as well as 232 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 24, 2025 approximately amount to 979,830 (plus 1,130) people of military personnel, 10,852 (plus 11) tanks, 22,622 (plus 47) armored combat vehicles, 28,201 (plus 36) artillery systems, 1,395 (plus 5) MLRS units, 1,169 (plus 2) air defense systems, 372 aircraft units, 336 helicopters, 37,177 (plus 232) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,197 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 49,639 (plus 232) vehicles and tankers, and 3,895 units of special equipment,” the report says.